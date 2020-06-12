Marlon Wayans and Terrence J went on Instagram live and we’re all confused. Social media users slammed Terrence J for his comments toward Marlon Wayans saying that he doesn’t support black designers and that he needs to get off his brother’s lap.

Monica is reportedly dating Allen Iverson and Vanessa Bryant also has some NBA players trying to date her! It’s only been six months since the death of her husband and she says she’s still grieving.

Do you think it’s too soon for her to start dating?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Too Soon? NBA Players Are In Vanessa Bryant’s DMs! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com