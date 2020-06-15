CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Eva’s Corner: How To Handle Love In A Pandemic [WATCH]

Being in quarantine can cause anybody to go crazy so your relationship may be going through it.

Today’s Eva’s Corner is to remind you that right now no one can be 100% so take it easy on your partner.  Even though Teddy Pendergrass may have said love is 50/50, that doesn’t exist. You may have to show up for your partner because today might not be their day and vice versa.  This is just a reminder that no one is perfect but your relationship should be worth it.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

12 photos Launch gallery

10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Continue reading 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Happy National Loving Day! Did you know that the anniversary of the 1967 United States Supreme Court decision “Loving v. Virginia” — which struck down all anti-miscegenation laws remaining in sixteen U.S. states. In honor of the national day of “being with the one you love, regardless of age, race, or gender”, take a look at some of our favorite unorthodox couples that actually worked out for the best.

Eva’s Corner: How To Handle Love In A Pandemic [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Eva’s Corner: How To Handle Love In A…
 5 hours ago
06.15.20
Photos
Close