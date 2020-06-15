Activist Kimberly Jones Shares What Black People Need To Demand For Change [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

After recently going viral sharing her theory of the black experience to the board game monopoly, activist and author Kimberly Jones talks about how black people should get justice.

She talks about the demands and changes black people deserve after years of enslavement and discrimination. While being out at the rallies and protests, she says the people are setting the proper stage for change. Listen to hear Jones’ thoughts on the climate of today and check out her theory in the video below.

