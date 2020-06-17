After 130 Years, Aunt Jemima Will Change Its Name Due To Racist History

Racism is being called out left to right and brands are now feeling it more than ever…even your favorite breakfast.

Quaker Oats, a subsidiary of PepsiCo announced that the popular breakfast line, Aunt Jemima will have a complete rebrand by this fall.

NBC News reports the company stated in a press release, “We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

The 130-year-old brand has encountered criticism numerous times due to featuring Aunt Jemima as a black woman who was dressed as a minstrel character.

Though the company has tried to make changes to the character, Kroepfl said she realizes the changes are “insufficient.”

Conversations of Aunt Jemima spiked after a TikTok posted by @singkirbysing went viral on social media saying “How To Make A Non Racist Breakfast.”

Along with new packaging and a new name for the foods, Quaker announced it will donate at least $5 million over five years to support the Black community. This follows after Pepsi announced its $400 million initiative centered around racial justice and equality.

