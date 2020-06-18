Juneteenth Verzuz Battle: John Legend Vs. Alicia Keys!

It’s been a little minute since we have a Verzuz Battle. The last one was the gospel greats Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond back in May for Memorial Weekend. Now just in time for Juneteenth, John Legend and Alicia Keys will put on a show for us, Friday, June 19th, 8pm on IG live.

Both John and Alicia have posted their excitement about the battle to their social media’s. They are looking at it as more of a celebration with Keys posting, “Battle of the 🎹 Juneteenth! 🖤🖤🖤⁣⁣

With my brother @johnlegend ⁣⁣⁣6/19 8PM EST/5pm PST ⁣⁣👀👀👀💥💥💥⁣⁣@VerzuzTV #Verzuz.”

Legend posted, “Celebrating Juneteenth with a special edition of #Verzuz! It’s a battle of the pianos with me vs. @AliciaKeys this Friday, June 19th at 8ET/5PT @verzuztv .”

It looks like the afterparty will blessed by D.J. D-Nice.

It will be a big weekend for Legend, he also has a Father’s Day special airing on ABC this Sunday (June 21st) titled, “John Legend: A Night for Bigger Love“.

He posted the flyer above with the caption, “This is #BiggerLove, visualized. A live virtual concert experience in collaboration with @thewavexr and benefitting @LetsFreeAmerica next Thursday, June 25 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET. RSVP for your free ticket, link in bio.”

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: