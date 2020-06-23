[VIDEO] Woman Spraying ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’ Needs Spelling Lesson

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was intended to be White Lives Matter) on a fence outside of a home. According to TMZ the video was taken in Sunbury, Pennslyvania.
We are assuming ‘White Lives Matter” is a response to ‘All Lives Matter’ not being sufficient enough for the anti ‘Black Lives Matter’ people. But more importantly, if there is a new movement they need to make sure they can spell their slogan correctly.
