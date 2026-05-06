Are We Finally Getting the Pay We Deserve?

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The WNBA is seeing a major financial shift after a new Collective Bargaining Agreement boosted the salary cap to $7 million. Leading the way is A’ja Wilson with a $1.4 million deal, making her the highest-paid player in the league.

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Other top earners include Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Mitchell, Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu.

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For many players, this marks the first time they’re making more in a single season than they did throughout their entire careers showing real progress for the league.