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Are We Finally Getting the Pay We Deserve?

Talk About Long Overdue! Historic Money in the WNBA! Players are finally seeing the payoff. But is it Enough?

Published on May 6, 2026
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The WNBA is seeing a major financial shift after a new Collective Bargaining Agreement boosted the salary cap to $7 million. Leading the way is A’ja Wilson with a $1.4 million deal, making her the highest-paid player in the league.

WNBA: MAY 03 Preseason Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings
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Other top earners include Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Mitchell, Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu.

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For many players, this marks the first time they’re making more in a single season than they did throughout their entire careers showing real progress for the league.

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