Watch the Trailer for Aretha Franklin’s Respect Biopic Here…

The first trailer for Aretha Franklin’s biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson, has dropped and it looks like this movie is going to be everything!!!! Academy award winning Jennifer Hudson is showing off her acting and singing skills to the world as she was hand picked by Aretha to play her in the biopic.

Check out the trailer below:

The film will follow Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church choir to worldwide stardom. The star studded film also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Marc Maron, Kimberly Scott, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan and Mary J. Blige. The film be released in December.

Will you watch?

