CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Watch the Trailer for Aretha Franklin’s Respect Biopic Here…

Watch the trailer here.....

Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE

Source: Eddy Martinez / iOne Digital

The first trailer for Aretha Franklin’s biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson, has dropped and it looks like this movie is going to be everything!!!! Academy award winning Jennifer Hudson is showing off her acting and singing skills to the world as she was hand picked by Aretha to play her in the biopic.

Check out the trailer below:

The film will follow Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church choir to worldwide stardom. The star studded film also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Marc Maron, Kimberly Scott, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan and Mary J. Blige. The film be released in December.

Will you watch?

aretha franklin , biopic , Magic 955 , Respect , trailer , Watch Here

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
2014 Festival International de Jazz de Montreal - Day 7
Watch the Trailer for Aretha Franklin’s Respect Biopic…
 2 hours ago
07.01.20
Photos
Close