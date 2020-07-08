CLOSE
Feature Story
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Discusses Gun Violence & Open Carry Laws [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms discusses how COVID-19 has affected her family and how she’s dealing with testing positive.  Three people in her home have tested positive for the virus and she talks about the symptoms and how it’s affected them.

Along with coronavirus, the mayor touches on how gun violence has impacted the country.  She speaks about experiencing gun violence, gun laws, and the trauma that follows.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Discusses Gun Violence & Open Carry Laws [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

