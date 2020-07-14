‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host’s Gets the Axe!

Ain’t no loyalty in the game! After 15 long years and 28 seasons, TOM BERGERON is out at “Dancing with the Stars” and he’s not the only one.

Tom confirmed the news when he sent out a tweet, saying, “”Just informed [that the show] will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? On the plus side, now I’m free for our socially distanced lunch!”

According to USMagazine, There’s no word on why Tom isn’t being brought back but it’s possible that it had to do with him telling us how he really felt about the casting of SEAN SPICER last year. He said the producers previously promised NOT to cast a polarizing politician. ERIN ANDREWS won’t be back either. She’s been with the show since Season 18 in 2014.

No replacements have been named.

For more details, click here.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: