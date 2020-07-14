Al B. Sure Doesn’t Believe Kim Porter Died from Pneumonia

There have been rumors circulating since the passing of Kim Porter about how she passed away. Now, her ex, and the father of her son, Al B. Sure is hinting that he has suspicions as well and he doesn’t believe she died from pneumonia. He made this post to his IG then deleted it:

The caption read on the post, ” He said, “I just found this footage from the morning I learned of @LadyKP’s aka #KimPorters murder and how it ripped the soul from my physical body.” He continued, “I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn’t just check out all of a sudden over neumoni?a. That’s some bull sh**. Really? This is where I get in trouble. We just celebrated our son @Quincy’s new deal and Christmas special with @Netflix, and she was in fantastic health as well laughing seeing me and @Diddy’s mutual exchange at the theater. I’m going to leave it here. #DontLettheLoveSongsFoolYou • #StolemyfathersRing • #TopRowofmySneakers • #ShutUpandDribble? • #ivy• #@loveandrnbradioshow • @iamnewjacksexy.”

That’s chilling. What are your thoughts?

You can catch Al B. Sure Sunday through Thursday from 7pm -12am in the all new “Love and R&B” right here on Magic 95.5.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: