COVID-19, the coronavirus, or the Rona whatever you call it is rapidly spreading in the U.S. People are being diagnosed every day, some are extremely sick and some have little to no symptoms at all.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The CDC calls this non-acute care when you are home with mild to moderate symptoms and not on oxygen. If you are sick and not in the hospital would you know what to do to treat yourself? Or maybe you’re taking care of a loved one and need to know how to treat them. While there is no cure that works for everyone there are some natural tips from doctors and people that have had COVID-19 that could help you get better quicker.
RELATED STORY: Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Shares How To Boost Your Immune System [VIDEO]
Herbal:
Vitamins:
Supplements
- Lysine
- Melatonin
- Quercetin
- Quinine
- Acetylcysteine
- Saline Nasal Irrigation
- Apple cider vinegar
Diet
- Remove Dairy
- Lots of Vegetables
Treatment
- Steam for Congestion (add eucalyptus oils)
There is no proven evidence that any natural remedies will prevent or cure COVID-19. However, many of these natural remedies/supplements have been proven to boost your immune system which can help you get better from an infectious disease. Please consult with your doctor.
The Latest:
- Natural Remedies That Could Help Covid-19
- Secure The Bag: Rihanna Gears Up To Launch Fenty Skin on July 31st
- These Are The New Brown Girl Jane Skincare Products The Founders Of The CBD Wellness Brand Swear By
- Viola Davis’ Vanity Fair Cover Was Shot By Black Photographer
- Hot Spot: Remembering Naya Rivera & Al B. Sure! Suggests Kim Porter Was Murdered [WATCH]
- Al B. Sure Doesn’t Believe Kim Porter Died from Pneumonia
- ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host’s Gets the Axe!
- Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Shares How To Boost Your Immune System [VIDEO]
- 60% of Americans More Tired Than Before Pandemic!
- ‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Domestic Violence In Arizona