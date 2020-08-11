A ‘Good Times’ Actor Has Passed Away….

Lawwwwd! Ned the Wino has gon’ on to glory. Veteran actor, Raymond G. Allen, Sr., has passed away.

Raymond G. Allen, Sr., a character actor who played Uncle Woody in “Sanford and Son,” Ned the Wino on “Good Times,” mechanic Merle the Earl in “Starsky and Hutch, has passed away at 91 years old. The actor who also had many guest appearances, including “The Jeffersons,” “What’s Happening!!” and “The Love Boat,” had been sick for a while according to TMZ.

Allen was in a long-term facility in California when he was found unresponsive early Monday morning. The family says Allen died as a result of respiratory issues, but not COVID-related. For more details. click here.

