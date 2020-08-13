Students have returned to Xavier University but of course things are a little different.

They have reduced class room capacity and practicing social distancing.

Via Fox19

“This is such an exciting moment to see all of these students back on campus,” XU professor of history Rachel Chrastil said.

Chrastil says it’s been five months since she last saw students roaming around Xavier’s campus. While they’ve been away, she’s been busy with the university’s COVID-19 task force, working on their safe return.

“Been working to ensure there’s social distancing across campus, including reducing our classroom capacity so students could stay 6 feet apart at all times,” she explained. “We’ve been putting up 1,100 different cleaning stations of hand sanitizer and paper towels.”

Cincinnati: Students Return To Xavier was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: