Hey Ballers!! The NBA Playoffs Begin Monday!

It’s about to go down! NBA fans are super geeked right now because the 2020 playoffs are set to begin this Monday ( August 17th). Check out the schedule below:

According to Forbes, the Western Conference play-in game featuring Memphis against Portland is set for Saturday at 2:30 (ABC). If Memphis wins, the teams would play again Sunday at 4:30 (ESPN).

The playoffs in the Orlando bubble start on Monday and the first round runs through Aug. 30, followed by the conference semifinals Aug. 31-Sept 13 and the conference finals Sept. 15-28.

The NBA Finals begin Sept. 30 with a possible Game 7 on Oct. 13. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are the No. 1 seed in the East, with LeBron James and the Lakers No. 1 in the West.

Here’s the schedule:

