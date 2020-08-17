Future Awards Atlanta College Students With Coronavirus Relief Scholarships [WATCH]

As the fall approaches, Future is taking care of Atlanta’s upcoming college students.

Last month the rapper announced his “I’m Still a Dreamer” Georgia COVID-19 Scholarship to incoming college freshmen through his FreeWishes Foundation. The foundation’s higher education initiative “is dedicated to cultivating a community of lifelong learners, responsible global citizens, and champions of excellence.” Last year the foundation awarded scholarships on every date of his 2019 Legendary Nights tour.

Since the start of the pandemic, the foundation has assisted nearly 100,000 healthcare workers, patients, and families with his Mask On campaign and decided to assist students impacted by COVID-19 with the scholarship giveaway.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants had to have graduated from a Georgia high school with a 3.0-grade point average and enrolled in a college or university for fall 2020. Applicants also had to submit a personal video describing their goals, interests, passions, and how the coronavirus pandemic has personally affected their lives.

“You don’t have to be in the perfect situation or come from the perfect background to reach for your dreams. Despite this COVID-19 pandemic, I encourage all dreamers to continue to dream big,” said the rapper.

The “I’m Still a Dreamer” COVID-19 scholarship was awarded to six Georgia college freshmen who are attending universities within the state.

“It’s only the beginning of a bright future for those who believe,” stated Ms. Stephanie Jester, Co-Founder of Freewishes and Future’s mother.

Watch Future give out the $2,500 scholarships and college care packages door to door below.

Congrats to the students!

