Master P Launches ‘Uncle P’ Food Brand!

Rapper Master P is never afraid to try new ventures. The entrepreneur has launched a line of food products, called, “Uncle P’s Louisiana Seasoned.”

Master P said he launched the products to offer consumers a Black-owned alternative to brands that use Black names and imagery, but often don’t give back to Black communities.

According to CNN, His new line of “Uncle P’s Louisiana Seasoned” food products includes rice, beans, grits, pancake mix, syrup, and oatmeal. A portion of the profits will go toward educating inner city kids and assisting elderly people. Uncle P’s products are currently available at grocery stores across the country.

