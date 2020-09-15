Teyana Taylor’s Abs Are Back Just Days After Giving Birth

It’s official, Teyana Taylor is the queen of the snapback. Just a few days after giving birth to her baby girl Rue Rose, sis is flaunting her abs and we have no choice but to stan!

The singer, actress and model recently welcomed her second daughter with hubby Iman Shumpert into the world. Her baller hubby confirmed the news on Instagram shortly after Rue’s birth, sharing with fans that his wife actually gave birth to their daughter right from their very own bathroom!

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit,” Shumpert announced on social media. “She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!”

Teyana also shared the news of her new daughter’s arrival on her personal Instagram page, adding another adorable video of their baby girl with the caption, “We love you Rue, welcome baby girl @babyruerose .”

Now, just a little over a week after Rue’s birth, Teyana has already gotten back to business and is showing off her signature six pack of abs to prove it! Iman took to Instagram to show off his wife’s banging body while politely letting doctors (and the world) know that the six week recommended break from physical activity has nothing on those long eight months of no activity that they endured as a couple while Teyana was pregnant. Check out the video below.

At this point, it’s safe to say that our good sis Teyana is 2 – 0 for the after birth body bounce back!

Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness 15 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness 1. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE CFDA/VOGUE FASHION FUND SHOW AND TEA, 2017 Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. TEYANA TAYLOR BACKSTAGE AT A CONCERT, 2018 Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE ESSENCE STREET STLE FESTIVAL. 2018 Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. TEYANA TAYLOR AT RIHANNA'S 4TH ANNUAL DIAMOND BALL, 2018 Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2016 Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MIGOS AFTER PARTY, 2018 Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. TEYANA TAYLOR HEADING TO THE ALEXANDER WANG SHOW, 2018 Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE VERSACE SHOW, 2018 Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE OFFICIAL BIG GAME TAKEOVER GAME, 2019 Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MAXIM BIG GAME EXPERIENCE, 2019 Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. TEYANA TAYLOR AT LOVE BALL III, 2019 Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE BET HIP HOP AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness [caption id="attachment_3066182" align="aligncenter" width="664"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Teyana Taylor has to be the most underrated entertainers out there. For one, her vocals are out of this world. Two, she is an amazing dancer who has choreographed for artists like Beyoncé. Three, have you seen those abs? The cheekbones? Those full lips? This woman is physically perfect. Four, she’s a pretty good actress! She’s taken roles that show she has good acting range to her. Teyana has accomplished so much and she hasn’t even hit 30 yet. One thing she has mastered the art of is swapping between her tomboy look and her glamorous look. From her days on My Super Sweet Sixteen, Teyana was known to be more into her sneakers than shoes. As she got older, she traded in the sweat suits and fitteds for short skirts and high heels. Now at age 29, she has showed us how to successfully do both - and look good doing it. As a matter of fact, Teyana is one of the freshest dressers out there. She can literally make any guy look in the mirror, rethink his wardrobe, go home, and change. In honor of her 29th birthday, we're checking out 15 times Teyana gave us Androgynous and Glamour Girl realness.

Teyana Taylor’s Abs Are Back Just Days After Giving Birth was originally published on hellobeautiful.com