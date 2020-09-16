It seems when it comes to her split from her husband Cardi B just wants channel Spongebob and just head out. She is making it clear she wants to keep things friendly with Offset.

As spotted on TMZ the Bronx bombshell has quickly amended her divorce filings to ensure their separation from her soon to be ex-husband goes smoothly as possible. On Tuesday, September 15 she filed formal paperwork requesting a dissolution of their union. Thankfully the submission asked that they both have joint custody of their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Today her legal representatives have revised the ask to allow for the courts to enforce whatever the two agree to so it aligns with her “desire for an amicable resolution.”

This is not the first time the celebrity couple have experienced some rough patches in their relationship. Back in 2018 the Migos rapper crashed her set at Rolling Loud to publicly apologize her in front of the crowd for allegedly stepping out on her. While she seemed unfazed by the gesture she would go on to take him back. The two would go on to purchase a mansion together the following year.

Even though neither of the stars have spoken on the elephant in the room Offset posted to his Instagram yesterday alluding to “business as usual” motto with a caption that read “Grind don’t stop ”.

Let’s hope the vibes stay chill.

Photo: Danielle James

Cardi B Wants Her Divorce From Offset To Be Drama Free was originally published on hiphopwired.com