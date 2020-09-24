The Top Ten Things We’re Hardest on Ourselves About!

Life’s tough enough, especially in 2020. So you have to show yourself a little bit more love and give yourself a pass every now and then, don’t be so hard on yourself. 2,000 people were asked to name the top things they’re too hard on themselves about….

According to Express, here are the top ten . . .

1. Bad decisions you’ve made in the past.

2. Regrettable things you’ve said or done.

3. How you look in pictures.

4. Not exercising enough.

5. Your weight.

6. Thinking about things you WISH you’d said.

7. Plans you didn’t accomplish.

8. Not pushing yourself more.

9. Comparing yourself to other people.

10. Not being more productive in general. That last one’s really common right now. 46% said they’ve felt less productive during the pandemic.

Do you find that you are being too hard on yourself lately?

For more details, click here.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: