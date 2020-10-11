CLOSE
Cincinnati Makes Livability.com’s List Of Top 100 Best Places To Live

Livability.com has ranked Cincinnati as one of the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. The 2020 rankings were determined by an “Opportunity Score,” which measures economy, job opportunities and growth, officials said. Those data points offer a “snapshot of the opportunity landscape,” in each city, Livibility.com said. Cincinnati ranked at No. 42. More than 1,000 cities with populations between 20,000 and 1 million were ranked for the official list. 

 

2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live

  1. Fort Collins, Colorado
  2. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  3. Madison, Wisconsin
  4. Portland, Maine
  5. Rochester, Minnesota
  6. Asheville, North Carolina
  7. Overland Park, Kansas
  8. Fargo, North Dakota
  9. Durham, North Carolina
  10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
