Kamala Harris Talks with Divine Martino About the Biden/Harris Plan for Black America

Vice Presidential Nominee, Senator Kamala Harris is super busy these days on the campaign trail with former VP Joe Biden. However, she took the time to call into “The Divine Martino Show” to touch on some extremely important and sensitive topics. Listen to your SheJay speak with Kamala Harris on her stance on healthcare, if she will keep Obama care if elected, and what the Biden-Harris Plan for Black America consists of.
Listen Below:
The Senator also touched on the importance of showing up at the polls in this critical election.
Have you voted yet?
