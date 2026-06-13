Judge Denies Motion To Keep Trump's Name On Kennedy Center

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

For whatever reason, President Donald Trump’s hand-picked board at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is still so dedicated to collectively humping the president’s leg that it has tried to appeal a federal court’s decision to remove Trump’s name from the center, which was posthumously named for a popular president who was assassinated, not the buffoonish bigot-in-chief, who, according to every recent poll, is the most unpopular president in U.S. history. Fortunately, the federal courts have been largely unmoved by the Trump administration’s many attempts to normalize its authoritarian ridiculousness, and that hasn’t changed regarding the Kennedy Center, as a federal judge, on Friday, declined the board’s motion to delay the removal of Trump’s name from a living memorial to JFK.

From the Washington Post:

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the Kennedy Center’s lawyers failed to demonstrate they were likely to win their appeal or that the center would suffer “irreparable harm” if Trump’s name were removed. Justice Department lawyers representing the center filed the motion to stay after the center’s trustees voted Thursday to appeal Cooper’s May 29 ruling. They could still pursue a stay through an appeals court. On Friday afternoon, crews erected scaffolding in front of the building where Trump’s and Kennedy’s names are displayed. Removing Trump’s name would be the most tangible setback in the president’s 15-month effort to take over the storied arts institution. On Monday, the center removed “Trump” from the title of its website, restoring it to “The Kennedy Center.” That came four days after the venue’s administration directed employees to erase references to Trump from official center materials — signs, social media accounts, email signatures, webpages, documents and promotional materials. So, the writing was already on the wall, metaphorically speaking, which makes it all the more pathetic that Trump’s chosen board of MAGA sycophants would even bother fighting the ruling to take pro-Trump writing off the wall.

Also, in what world would removing Trump’s name cause “irreparable harm” to the Kennedy Center? Adding his name and making him the board’s chair only served to tank the institution’s ticket sales and cause a chorus line of musicians and other celebs to cancel their appearances. All Trump has done for the Kennedy Center is make it a cultural pariah, just as Trump has taken America 250, a planned celebration of the 250th anniversary of the nation, and rebranded it as Freedom 250, making it a MAGA-associated event that no one wants to be a part of, including recording artists, other famous people, and the representatives of several Democratic states.

After unsuccessfully citing bad weather and petitioning for a delay in the removal of Trump’s name, the letters began coming off the building early Saturday morning, according to the New York Times.

Trump and his stooges might as well stop trying to force-feed America his legacy. The Trump era of U.S. politics is an era of shame and idiocracy — one that has done more to disprove the concept of American exceptionalism than anything we’ve seen in the last decade — and that’s how history should record it, regardless of how many buildings, products, and stationary the president tries to slap his name on.

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Judge Denies Motion To Keep Trump's Name On Kennedy Center was originally published on newsone.com