Columbus City Schools Announce Change for Second Quarter of School

Columbus City Schools sent out emails to parents and posted on their website that a change will be happening for the second quarter learning for the largest school district in the state.

” I write to you today to inform you that Columbus City Schools will postpone blended learning plans for most students and remain in a remote learning model through the end of the first semester (January 15, 2021). As I will outline below, we still plan to bring in small, specific student groups who require in-person instruction as part of a blended learning model beginning next month. ” Dr. Talisa Dixon Superintendent/CEO, Columbus City Schools

In the letter, Dr. Dixon goes on to explain why the difficult decision was made and what it meant for students in the district. “The large number of factors impacting our planning and decision-making change on an almost daily basis. As we learned last week, the most critical of those factors — our local health data on COVID-19 — is trending in the wrong direction. Positive cases of COVID are on the rise, and Franklin County is one of 29 counties across the state of Ohio that are now in the “red” or level three of the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System.”

The good news is that if your child has complex needs a hybrid system will be set in place for them. All others will go back to a fully digital learning system. Fall athletics and extracurricular activities remain in place for now. Tech support and nutrition and food service will also remain in place along with other services that have started since remote learning.

For more information on the changes click here

