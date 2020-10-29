Prices Going Up: Netflix Subscriptions Increased!

Whelp it was bound to happen… Netflix has upped its prices on the monthly subscription. Yea you read that right you’re gonna have to pay more for your favorite shows, movies etc.

This is the second time this year Netflix has raised its prices on us. If you recall earlier this spring we got the email that prices would be going up soon. Well now we are in for an immediate price increase, the new pricing depends on what plan you have. We’ve spelled it all out for you below.

Standard (two screens at a time, HD video): Was $12.99 per month, now $13.99 per month

Premium (four screens, 4K HDR video): Was $15.99 per month, now $17.99 per month

Basic (one screen, SD video): Unchanged at $8.99 per month

Will you continue to subscribe? Or is twice in a year your limit?

