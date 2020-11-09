‘Welcome To MAGA Country’: Video Shows Driver Assaulted After Crashing At Trump Rally

What a time.
White-on-white violence is likely not the kind of post-election bloodshed that pundits imagined ahead of Donald Trump losing to Joe Biden. But in typical 2020 fashion, here we are.
A driver who crashed at the scene of a Trump “stop the steal” rally found out just how angry the president’s supporters are after a group of MAGA mafia minions responded in part by playing the role of judge, jury and nearly executioner. And, of course, the politically-fueled confrontation stemming from a protest over the election’s verified results was all captured on a viral video by a ready and willing bystander.
The unfortunate scene unfolded Sunday afternoon in Santa Maria, California, where an unidentified 20-year-old driver “was antagonizing some participants and throwing objects at the rally,” law enforcement told local media outlet KSBY News. That’s when police said the driver entered an “intersection without yielding, crossing through the rally and then colliding with a vehicle heading the opposite direction.”
There was seemingly some additional context missing from this story because the video from the scene opens abruptly and shows a group of white men surrounding another white man — the driver — who is being violently restrained by a separate man as they both struggled in the middle of a street.
The bystander filming the episode got close enough to see the driver in a tightening headlock causing his face to turn an alarming shade of purple while he appeared to be gasping for breath. A different angle showed the driver with a mouthful of blood and an open wound on his face.
“How does it feel now?” one person can be heard asking the driver.
“Welcome to MAGA country, motherfucker,” another said.
A woman walked up and started screaming at the driver, prompting one of the men restraining him to demand he apologize to her.
“Tell her you’re sorry!” the man who put the driver in a headlock said.
The driver responded by making an unintelligible sound likely caused by the headlock constricting around his windpipe. Then a group of other men moved to hold the driver down until police arrived.
In the end, the driver was only cited for a misdemeanor, no one was arrested and responding officers didn’t even pull a gun.
Imagine that being true if the parties involved were any color but white.
Watch the video below and be warned that foul language is used.
The driver was cited for reckless driving causing injury and lived to tell about it.
This is America.
SEE ALSO:
It’s Official: Bossip Had The Best Headline For Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Beating Trump
Eva Longoria Apologizes For Saying Latinas ‘Were The Real Heroines’ Of Biden’s Election
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus
1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist1 of 39
2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer2 of 39
3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayorSource:Getty 3 of 39
4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidateSource:Getty 4 of 39
5. Ben CarsonSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. Manu DibangoSource:Getty 6 of 39
7. Dennis Dickson7 of 39
8. Kevin DurantSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. Larry Edgeworth9 of 39
10. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 10 of 39
11. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba11 of 39
12. Patrick Ewing, basketball legendSource:Getty 12 of 39
13. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dadSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Vivica A. Fox, actressSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainerSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. Rudy Gobert16 of 39
17. Lee Green17 of 39
18. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist18 of 39
19. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub19 of 39
20. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ20 of 39
21. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 21 of 39
22. DL Hughley, comedian22 of 39
23. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer, 9223 of 39
24. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler24 of 39
25. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson25 of 39
26. Brad "Scarface" JordanSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. DeAndre Jordan, NBA starSource:Getty 27 of 39
28. James Mahoney, pulmonologist28 of 39
29. Ellis Marsalis Jr.Source:Getty 29 of 39
30. DeRay McKessonSource:Getty 30 of 39
31. Von MillerSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Donovan Mitchell32 of 39
33. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn33 of 39
34. Wallace RoneySource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Marcus Smart35 of 39
36. Troy Sneed, gospel singerSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.37 of 39
38. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes38 of 39
39. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.39 of 39
‘Welcome To MAGA Country’: Video Shows Driver Assaulted After Crashing At Trump Rally was originally published on newsone.com