Dozens of staff at The Ohio State University East Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19!

A total of 27 people confirmed to test positive and each of them has worked directly with patients between December 20th and the 1st of the year.

In a statement released by The OSU Wexner Medical Center, they reveal a number of patients have also tested positive.

“An initial review by the medical center has found that a staff member came to work with COVID-19 symptoms at the beginning of the cluster. Six patients who were on the unit at the time have also tested positive after testing negative on admission to the hospital,” the release reads.

The OSU Medical Center is taking this matter extremely serious and encouraging all staff to be more diligent in recognizing and reporting their personal status.

The Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Andrew Thomas said, “We take this incident very seriously. We are conducting contact tracing and testing all staff and patients who spent significant time on the unit during that time frame. We are reviewing all infection control measures with our staff and, as always, strongly encourage vigilance in wearing masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, monitoring for any symptoms of COVID-19 and not reporting to work when they have symptoms, no matter how mild they may seem.”

After assessing the damage, the hospital claims the infection cluster appears to be confined to the single unit, according to the release. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is now making any necessary changes to their COVID prevention protocols to help prevent any future similar scenarios.

Source: NBC4i

27 Staff Members At OSU Hospital Test Positive For COVID! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: