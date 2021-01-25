OHIO: Senator Rob Portman Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection

GOP Senator Rob Portman announced that he will not be running for office again at the end of his term. Senator Portman’s current term will end in 2022 and is sure to cause a heated battle to fill his position.
Portman cited the lack of “partisan gridlock” and frustrations for his exit.
“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision.”
