Meet 2021 Future History Maker Winner, Dr. Beverly Frierson!

Dr. Frierson has served in the field of Human and Social Services for 32 years, living by the belief that “No one can do everything, but everyone can do something”. She has mobilized her community through conferences and workshops focused on Business Startup, Self-Esteem and Women’s Health Care providing services and consulting. As a Heart Failure Survivor, Dr. Frierson serves with the American Heart Associations, Go Red for Women and is committed to helping her community find the source of the problem. Dr. Frierson motivates women through her organization Fly Sibs (First Love Yourself Sisters in Blackness) at WINVSFLY.blog.

TUNE IN Tuesday, February 23rd at 6:30p on Facebook Live or YouTube to our Future History Makers celebration where Dr. Beverly Frierson will be honored!

