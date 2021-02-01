Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Meet 2021 Future History Maker Winner, Rev. Derrick Holmes!

Reverend Derrick K. Holmes is the current Pastor of Second Baptist Church in Circleville, OH. Reverend Holmes serves as a Contributing Editor of the Columbus African American News Journal and has been featured in The Scioto Post, The Circleville Herald and The Columbus Dispatch. Author of After the Benediction: Practical Insights for Christian Living, and a Faith Organizer with the Ohio Organizing Collaborative helping organizations become more active in the liberation for persons of color. Reverend Holmes uses his platforms for community empowerment, youth mentorship, Justice Reform and Civic equality.

TUNE IN Tuesday, February 23rd at 6:30p on Facebook Live or YouTube to our Future History Makers celebration where Reverend Derrick K. Holmes will be honored!

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: