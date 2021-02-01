CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Meet 2021 Future History Maker Winner: Rev. Derrick Holmes

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Meet 2021 Future History Maker Winner,  Rev. Derrick Holmes!

FHM Winners 2021

Source: Radio One Columbus / radio one columbus

Reverend Derrick K. Holmes is the current Pastor of Second Baptist Church in Circleville, OH. Reverend Holmes serves as a Contributing Editor of the Columbus African American News Journal and has been featured in The Scioto Post, The Circleville Herald and The Columbus Dispatch. Author of After the Benediction: Practical Insights for Christian Living, and a Faith Organizer with the Ohio Organizing Collaborative helping organizations become more active in the liberation for persons of color. Reverend Holmes uses his platforms for community empowerment, youth mentorship, Justice Reform and Civic equality.

TUNE IN Tuesday, February 23rd at 6:30p on Facebook Live or YouTube to our Future History Makers celebration where Reverend Derrick K. Holmes will be honored!

2021 , Derrick , Future , history , Holmes , makers , Winner

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
FHM Winners 2021
Meet 2021 Future History Maker Winner: Rev. Derrick…
 1 hour ago
01.31.21
Photos
Close