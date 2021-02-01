Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Meet 2021 Future History Maker Winner, Ralph Carter!

Ralph Carter is a native of Columbus, OH and founder of nonprofit organization WE ARE LINDEN. He is a proud alumni of Central State University and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated Delta Xi Chapter. Ralph is committed to changing the lives of individuals, families and communities through positive programs and events. As the current Dean of Students at The Academy for Urban Scholars High School, Mr. Carter uses his passion for youth and community to provide helpful resources and be an example for families and students.

TUNE IN Tuesday, February 23rd at 6:30p on Facebook Live or YouTube to our Future History Makers celebration where Ralph Carter will be honored!

