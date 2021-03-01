Urban One TV Launches in Columbus

URBAN ONE COLUMBUS FURTHER EXPANDS THEIR TELEVISION BROADCAST FOOTPRINT

NEW PROGRAMMING IN THE CENTRAL OHIO TELEVISION MARKET

Urban One Columbus has entered into agreements to enhance its’ African American television programming offering on its Columbus television station. Urban One TV will offer its viewers a broad range of nostalgic television shows, classic movies, and original programming starting March 1, 2021.

“Over the past year, we’ve continued to invest in the Central Ohio community by acquiring best-in-class talent and networks to reach African American and Spanish speaking viewers,” said Eddie Harrell, Jr., Regional Vice President, Urban One. “The addition of Urban One TV will further strengthen our commitment to offering entertaining and informative programming for the growing minority populations in the Columbus metro area.”

The Urban One TV will air locally in Columbus on Broadcast Channel / 23.1, and on cable channels Spectrum /283 and WOW! / 192.

Over the past year, Urban One Columbus has grown its footprint with the acquisition of WQMC – TV (which includes the affiliate network of Telemundo Columbus), and most recently, with the addition of Hispanic radio with La Grande 102.5FM to super-serve the Columbus Spanish-speaking community. Urban One Columbus operates the urban powerhouse radio cluster of Power 107.5/106.3FM, Magic 95.5FM, and Joy 107.1FM that serves the African American community. The combined assets of radio, television, and digital platforms have a proven track record as one of the most authentic and trusted voices within the Urban and Latino community.

Check out the newly launched website here for schedule and more: https://urbanonetvcolumbus.com/

ABOUT URBAN ONE, INC. Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers in the United States. Urban One is the parent company of Radio One, Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), TV One (tvone.tv), CLEO TV (mycleo.tv), iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), and One Solution. Formerly known as Radio One, Inc., the Company was founded in 1980 with a single radio station and now owns and/or operates over 60 broadcast stations (including HD and low power television stations) in 13 urban markets in the United States, making it one of the nation’s largest radio broadcasting companies. The Company’s growth led to diversification into syndicated radio programming, cable television, and online digital media. As a result, in 2017, Radio One, Inc. was renamed Urban One, Inc. to better reflect the Company’s multi-media operations. While the Company was renamed Urban One, Radio One remains the brand of the radio division and all of its radio assets. Through Reach Media, Inc., the Company operates nationally syndicated radio programming, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. TV One is a national cable television network serving more than 50 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series, and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. Launched in January 2019 and serving more than 35 million households, CLEO TV, is a lifestyle and entertainment cable television network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. iOne Digital is a collection of digital platforms providing the black and urban content consumers with social, news, and entertainment content across numerous branded websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire branded websites. One Solution provides award-winning, fully integrated advertising solutions across the entire Urban One multi-media platform. Finally, Urban One owns a minority interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George’s County, Maryland.