Ohio State Legend and NBA Player Granville S. Waiters Passes Away

According to reports, East High School Graduate and former Ohio State Basketball Center Granville S. Waiters has passed away at the age of 60 years old.
Waiters played for Ohio State from 1sts 1979 until 1983 and was known for his towering height of 6’11”. In 1983 he was drafted to the Portland Blazers where they sold his draft rights to the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers were home to Waiters for two seasons before going on to play for the Houston Rockets and then the Chicago Bulls. Waiters left the NBA in 1988 for the European league until 1990.
Waiters returned to Columbus where he was an entrepreneur and humanitarian events. Waiters held a seat on the Board of Directors at T.O.U.C.H (Teaching Opportunity Unity of Connecting Hearts) a mentorship program for people that had been imprisoned and since released.
