The 9 Best DMX Features And Collaborations

DMX

Source: Getty / Getty

DMX has one of the toughest images, voices, and rap styles in the game. You can hear him growling like a pit-bull on many tracks or scaring the living day lights out of senior citizens.

Must Read: DMX Passes Away At 50 After Week Spent On Life Support Following Heart Attack

He has seen much tribulation in the last 6 months though. He was sentenced to 6 months in an Arizona jail for violating probation for having cocaine in his system. It’s clear that DMX has a drug problem and seems to not be able to stay out of trouble but there is something underneath his hard exterior that we have grown to love. In hopes that positive energy will motivate Earl to go back to making “thugged out” music that we love and leave the drugs alone, we have taken a trip down memory lane and dug deep in the Youtube crates of music for the 5 Best DMX collaborations.

Aaliyah ft. DMX- Back In One Piece

 

Before Aaliyah died, she and DMX were able to get together on a track for the soundtrack to Romeo Must Die.

LL Cool J, DMX, Red Man, Canibus- 4,3,2,1

Jay-Z ft DMX- Money, Cash, Hoes

Probably one of the “hardest” beats I’ve ever heard, “Money Cash Hoes” is unconventional but you can’t help but sing along to the catchy hook. Before Drake’s “Successful” there was this!

DMX ft. Swizz Beats- Get It On The Floor

If you don’t want to punch someone in the face after this tune, then something is wrong!

DMX ft. Sisqo- What These B*tches Want?

 

One of the biggest summer anthems ever! Every female turned up the radio so she could hear if D, said her name at the end.

DMX ft. Sean Paul- Top Shotter

This is as hard as it gets–“Rip your butt hole out of place” PAUSE (Riley voice)

DMX ft. The Ruff Ryders- Ruff Ryders Anthem Remix

DMX laced the chorus on this but is it me or did Eve totally body everyone on this track?

Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliot, Lloyd Banks, Rah Digga, Papoose, Mary J. Blige, DMX- Touch It Remix

Wait, so Spliff Starr couldn’t get a verse?

DMX ft. Faith Evans- I Miss You

 

You could always count on DMX to deliver lyrics that are soul-deep!

DMX Could Be A Free Man Today

WHAT TO WATCH: VH1 Behind The Music With DMX

10th Annual ONE Musicfest

12 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading DMX Has Passed Away At 50, Twitter Mourns The Legend

[caption id="attachment_964178" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mychal Watts / Getty[/caption] This is the news we desperately wished we would never have to report. Hip-Hop legend DMX, born Earl Simmons, has passed away at 50. Dark Man X had been hospitalized since last Friday, April 2 after suffering a heart attack brought on by an alleged overdose. The Rap world immediately began hoping and praying for the Yonkers rapper's recovery as he laid in a coma the ICU at White Plains Hospital. But X's family received disappointing news when it was reported that tests administered on Wednesday (April 8) showed no improvement in brain activity. With X on a ventilator, the family was tasked with the grim decision of deciding to remove him from life support. Today (April 9), the Simmons family announced his passing. Part of the statement reads: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.” DMX, who just last year more than held his own in an epic Verzuz with Snoop Dogg, is survived by his 15 children. Our condolences go out to his family and fans during this difficult time. Twitter has been mourning the legend since the moment news of his untimely passing was revealed and confirmed. From fellow rap stars to pro athletes to reality stars to fans touched by his stellar catalog, the praise is going up for Dark Man X. Rest in power Earl "DMX" Simmons. [anvplayer video="5020715"] https://www.instagram.com/p/CNdFMNvipcs/?igshid=1361rckyb4ehy

The 9 Best DMX Features And Collaborations  was originally published on hot963.com

