Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This is what REAL Presidents do when something that impacts the whole country happens, stand up and speak.

After the guilty verdict was read sealing the fate of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin who stood trial for the murder of George Floyd, President Joe Biden did what a real leader with compassion for what is right in America would/should do. First he called the family of George Floyd, second he addressed the nation, in that order.

Before President Joe Biden spoke, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed America:

“This is a day of justice in America,…We really do believe that with your leadership and the president that we have in the White House that we’re going to make something good come out of this tragedy, OK?”

VP Harris gave the perfect alley-oop to President Joe Biden who said that the verdict of guilty against Derek Chauvin “can be a moment of significant change” President Biden also spoke of the racism in America as “a stain on our nation’s soul.”

“It was a murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see,”

Short sweet and powerful.

Take a look at the video below

President Biden And VP Harris Speak After Derek Chauvin Verdict [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: