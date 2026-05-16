E.U. Legend Sugar Bear Honors Go-Go’s Past and Future

Sugar Bear reflects on the enduring impact of E.U.'s hit 'Da Butt' and its place in Black culture.

The One Voyage Cruise blends entertainment with community uplift, featuring a star-studded lineup of go-go and R&B icons.

Sugar Bear emphasizes giving underprivileged youth opportunities to pursue their musical dreams.

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When Sugar Bear of E.U. joined The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the conversation felt bigger than a standard artist interview. It was a celebration of Black music history, D.C. culture, and the kind of legacy that keeps moving from one generation to the next. Warm, funny, and full of pride, the segment reminded listeners why Sugar Bear remains one of go-go’s most beloved voices.

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Up-Coming Performance on The One Voyage Cruise

The interview also put a bright spotlight on the upcoming One Voyage 2026 cruise, where E.U. is set to perform alongside a stacked lineup that includes T.I., Rick Ross, The Commodores, The SOS Band, and Keith Sweat. Sailing October 26 through November 1, the event was framed as more than a getaway. It is, as the hosts said, a party with a purpose, blending entertainment with a mission that speaks to community uplift.

Widely recognized as a true go-go and Washington, D.C., icon, it is also noted that go-go is celebrating its 50th anniversary. For longtime fans, go-go is not just a sound. It is a heartbeat. Built on deep percussion, funk, R&B, hip-hop, Afro-Latin rhythms, and the electric power of crowd call-and-response, go-go has always been music you feel as much as you hear. Sugar Bear made that plain when he described the magic in simple terms: the beat, the party, and the crowd.

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“Da Butt”

Of course, no conversation about E.U. is complete without “Da Butt.” Decades after its release, the song still lights up cookouts, family reunions, weddings, and parties across the country. Sugar Bear reflected on its staying power with humility and gratitude, calling its reach a blessing. He spoke honestly about never knowing the record would travel so far or last so long. Yet that is exactly what it has done. “Da Butt” became more than a hit. It became part of the culture.

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Sugar Bear’s View of Go-Go’s Legacy

What made this interview especially meaningful was Sugar Bear’s view of legacy. He connected E.U.’s journey to the wider fabric of Black life, from HBCU pride to the lasting imprint of School Daze, the Spike Lee film that helped carry go-go into homes far beyond the DMV. More important, he spoke about giving underprivileged young people a chance to pursue their dreams.

Related Article: Who Will Hit The Stage At The ONE Voyage Cruise?

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Set Sail on the One Voyage Cruise a True Party with a Purpose

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see a laundry list of legendary artists in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including T.I., Rick Ross, Pastor Mike J, and more, enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com or call 214-495-1963

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E.U. Legend Sugar Bear Honors Go-Go’s Past and Future was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com