CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Former Columbus Division of Police Officer Adam Coy pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to an additional charge of reckless homicide in the death of Andre’ Hill.
The judge maintained Coy’s bond at $1 million. The next court date was scheduled for June 7 at 9 a.m.
Court records show that Adam Coy was indicted last week on a charge of reckless homicide. That is on top of previous charges of murder, felonious assault and two charges dereliction of duty, for failing to properly activate his body camera and for failure to inform a fellow officer that he thought Hill presented a danger.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- OSU The James Offering Free Heath Screenings, COVID-19 Shots, Cancer Screenings, and More Saturday
- Former Columbus Officer Adam Coy Pleads Not Guilty in the Death of Andre Hill
- Tichina Arnold Says No “Martin” Reboot Happening
- Lauren London Talks Getting Back To Acting After Nipsey Hussle’s Death
- Elon Musk Gets Host ‘SNL’ Next Month
- 5 Black Artists Dominating Country Music Right Now
- 1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving Plastic Surgery From The Same Doctor In Tijuana
- Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks About Acceptance & Grief [WATCH]
- Clubhouse and The NFL Come Together to Produce Exclusive Draft Week Content
- Gary’s Tea: Is Phaedra Parks Replacing Kandi Burruss On RHOA?! [WATCH]
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: