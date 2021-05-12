Billboard Music Awards Will Award Drake Artist Of The Decade Award [VIDEO]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Today is a great day in Hip Hop music with historical induction announcements being announced left and right. First we got the news that rappers Jay-Z and LL Cool J with be inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a part of the class of 2021 in October in Cleveland, OH. Now The Billboard Music Awards will be crowning 34 year old, Toronto, Canada native, rapper Drake with their ‘Artist of The Decade Award’ of 2021 in a ceremony on May 23rd.

According to Billboard:

Drake’s dominance during the 2010s wins him top honors in the overall top artist category, which ranks the best-performing artists based on activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums tally, as well as social media data and touring revenue from Billboard Boxscore, during the decade.

Drake will be joining a very illustrious musical class of prior winners such as Eminem, who won for the 2000s, and Mariah Carey, the champion for the 1990s.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards hosted by Nick Jonas will air live Sunday, May 23, 2021 on NBC at 8 p.m

