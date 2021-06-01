Cleveland Boxer Delante “Tiger” Johnson Makes Major Olympics Announcement

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

At this point, it’s almost a tradition. Cleveland’s boxing community has taken part in the past three Olympic Games: Raynell Williams went in 2008, Terrell Gausha in 2012, and Charles Conwell represented The Land in ’16.

Now, it’s Tiger’s turn. Delante “Tiger” Johnson will be the fourth consecutive boxer from Cleveland to participate in the Olympics. The welterweight fighter was all set to go to Tokyo in 2020, but the pandemic put The Games on hold.

“It means a lot to me,” Johnson told Cleveland 19 News during a May 2021 interview. “It’s like a dream come true, you know? Ever since I saw Raynell go to the Olympics, from that point it’s been my dream to go.”

“Attention Cleveland i am now your 4th Olympian boxer and am going to the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. We did it baby!! I can’t express how excited and how happy i feel right now.” He captioned an Instagram photo. “I’ve been working extremely hard since i was 7 years old to get to this point and it’s finally time to represent. I wanna thank the most high and everyone who been supporting me. It’s time to bring that gold medal home and make history! Rip coach Clint Martin and Dante Benjamin Sr we did it.. Thank you, much love.. Cleveland stand up!!”

Boxing has been a part of every Summer Olympic Games since its introduction to the program at the 1904 Summer Olympics, except for the 1912 Summer Olympics in Stockholm, because Swedish law banned the sport at the time. The 2008 Summer Olympics were the final games with boxing as a male only event.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will begin on Friday, July 23, 2021 and concludes Sunday, August 8.

