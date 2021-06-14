CLOSE
Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode!
In this episode, Nia Noelle will kick off a series in celebration of Black Music Month and welcome Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nwaka Onwusa, and have an interactive conversation about the music industry!
Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, June 16th at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.
Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.
The Latest:
- Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Nwaka Onwusa Hosted Nia Noelle
- [WATCH] Urban One Exclusive Interview with New Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant
- Win Tickets to see Simone Biles on the Gold Over America
- Enter To Win: Which HBCU Are You? Quiz + Contest
- Magic Celebrates Black Music Month
- Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most Fun States in America?
- Thomas Markle Say’s Oprah Is Playing Meghan and Prince Harry [VIDEO]
- Cedric The Entertainer Reacts To Katt Williams ‘Stolen Joke’ Allegations
- Model Monday: Nana Malone Couldn’t Find A Black Book Model So She Became One
- VP Kamala Harris Makes History At Pride March In Washington
- Chi Town Mayor Lori Lightfoot Calls BS on Recent Discrimination Lawsuit
- Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And Thrown Out Of A Sports Bar
- Falynn Guobadia Has Spoken Her Truth About She, Simon and Porsha [VIDEO]
- Black-Owned Luxury Shoe Brand Keeyahri Debuts the Sarah Jakes-Roberts Summer 2021/2022 Shoe Collection