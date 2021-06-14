T-Pain Reveals Nicki Minaj Politely Curbed Him After Asking Her For A “Quick Little Verse”

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One thing we are learning about T-Pain, he has plenty of stories to share.

The Rappa Ternt Sanga has been on a mission to respond to DMs he missed from fellow artists and celebs because he didn’t know about the “secret” request folder the Instagram implemented to curb spam worked had another interesting tale to share, this involving Nicki Minaj.

During a recent episode of the 85 South Show, T-Pizzle revealed that Nicki Minaj gave him the cold shoulder when he reached out to her in 2007 to collab on some music. “She was like, ‘Hey, I’m an artist too, and I’m working on my shit, so ya know, baby chill,” the “Buy You a Drank” crafter revealed to podcast hosts. At the time, Minaj was still bubbling and was working on her own project, and Pain only wanted a “quick little verse” from the Queens rapper who said, “I’m working on my shit too!” according to the Florida artist.

T-Pain admitted that Nicki’s rejection wasn’t malicious, but he was a bit saddened, stating, “Maybe I was in love with Nicki Minaj.”

Never missing anything that mentions her, Minaj responded under an Instagram post to T-Pain’s account of her “ghosting” him revealing she doesn’t recall the situation, adding:

“I don’t remember this AT ALL but it DEF sound like smthn I would say,” she wrote in a comment on The Shade Room before admitting that she made a mistake. “omg what was I thinking? He was already a rlly big artist. I was still underground. Chileeeeee I used to b buggin yo I was under so much pressure to deliver.”

Minaj would go on to gracefully apologize to T-Pain, thanking him for clearing the “Go Hard’ sample for her Beam Me Up Scotty re-release, “My bad babe, all love. I have nthn but respect for your talent. and thank you & Kanye for clearing ‘Go Hard’ for Beam Me Up Scotty last month.”

She also gave him his well-deserved flowers, stating, “listening to you over & over on that record taught me SM about harmonies & background vocals. Your vocals on that song alone are GOATED FOR LIFE. I listened to every single detail.”

So, it looks like there is still hope for the Nicki Minaj verse for T-Pain after all.

Youn can watch the entire episode below.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

T-Pain Reveals Nicki Minaj Politely Curbed Him After Asking Her For A “Quick Little Verse” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: