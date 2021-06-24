Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jini Thornton joins the show to explain the Advance Child Tax Credit Payments that will roll out on July 15th. Families will receive up to $1,800 in cash through December for their children. Some people want to opt out because the tax credit has some disadvantages. Our money expert explains everything and answers listeners’ questions about how the payments work.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jini Thornton Explains How Advance Child Tax Credit Payments Work [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com