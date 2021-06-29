Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Shanica Hosted Nia Noelle

CLOSE
Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode!
In this episode, Nia Noelle will kick off a series in celebration of Black Music Month and welcome singer and recording artistsShanica, and have an interactive conversation about the music industry!
Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, June 30th at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.
Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.
