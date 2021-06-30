The gunfire detection system, ShotSpotter, is now live in the Near Eastside. As gunfire is detected by acoustic sensors, a notification is sent directly to neighborhood patrol officers which pinpoints the specific location in which the gunfire originated. “ShotSpotter technology has given the community an added weapon in the fight against violent crime,” said Public Safety Director Ned Pettus, Jr.
“ShotSpotter allows officers to respond to gunfire before 911 is called, and even without any 911 calls. This has enabled officers to locate victims and render aid more quickly, and ultimately helps us make more arrests to get violent offenders off the streets,” said Columbus Police Deputy Chief Richard Bash.
The addition of this 3 square mile area brings the total Shotspotter coverage to 12 square miles of Columbus. The technology was first deployed here in February of 2019 in the Hilltop, and later added to the Linden and Southside neighborhoods.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Magic Celebrates Black Music Month
- Ohio Reports It’s First Day with No COVID-19 Deaths
- Eviction Moratorium Extended in Columbus
- ShotSpotter Technology Expanded in Columbus
- Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction
- Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Court
- Tracee Ellis Ross Teams Up With Oprah To Create “The Hair Tales” Docuseries
- For The Culture Podcast: Slow It Down – A History of Chopped & Screwed Music
- Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Set To Represent New Jack Swing For Upcoming Verzuz
- Summer Walker & Omarion Might Have New Music Together?
- New Summer Walker? The Songstress Was Captured In The Studio With This R&B Great [Photos]