Aubrey O’Day Claims The Diddler’s Kind Gesture of Giving Back Her Publishing Rights Was An Attempt To Buy Her Silence

Diddy, aka The Diddler, made headlines when he returned the publishing rights to his former Bad Boy artists. Former Danity Kane member is now claiming his kind gesture was very empty.

TMZ exclusively reports that, according to O’Day, Diddy tried to buy her silence by giving back her publishing rights, which were also essentially worthless.

O’Day made these recent claims during an interview for the celebrity gossip’s upcoming Tubi documentary, The Downfall of Diddy. The documentary focuses on the media mogul’s life after the raids on his homes and the ensuing federal investigation.

AOD provided some fascinating insight — including the fact she knew what was up back in September … when Puff gave all his old artists the rights to their music. The seemingly generous move came with lots of strings attached, according to Aubrey.

You’ll recall … Diddy made a big announcement at the time, saying all the old Bad Boy artists were gonna get what was theirs … as it was the right and noble thing to do, etc.

However, behind the scenes … Aubrey claims Diddy wanted the artists to sign NDAs as part of the deal, which would’ve muzzled them from speaking on their experiences at Bad Boy.

According to the celebrity gossip site, O’Day didn’t want any part of Diddy’s “generosity” because she valued her ability to speak, mainly because of everything Diddy is currently being accused of after Cassie opened floodgates with her allegations that they both ultimately settled.

TMZ reports that before the “Me & U” singer aired Diddy, O’Day was one of the first and only people to call out her former boss for years.

Diddy’s Team Is Calling C A P On O’Day’s Claims

Sources close to the embattled music mogul called C A P on O’Day’s claims, telling the website, “Aubrey O’Day got her big break because Diddy and Bad Boy cast her in their show with her group, Danity Kane. Last year, when he reassigned his portion of the publishing to Bad Boy artists, an unprecedented move within the industry and which he did not have to do, not all artists signed an NDA, contrary to what she claims.”

Welp. As far as Diddy, he is currently trying to get parts of the sexual assault claims against him dismissed; we shall see how that pans out for him.

