It’s Columbus Burger Week, Here’s Where to Dine for Only $6

Who knew it but Columbus has a Burger Week! And several restaurants around Columbus are offering their delicious burgers for only $6! Burger Week will go on now through July 18th at participating restaurants around town and is being sponsored by the Ohio Beef Council.

Participating restaurants in the Columbus metro include;

Bru Burger Bar, 691 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Columbus Brewing Co., 2555 Harrison Rd., Columbus

Brothers Bar & Grill, 477 N. Park St., Columbus

GasWerks, 487 N. Park St., Columbus

Zaftig Brewing Co., 119 E. 5th Ave., Columbus

Burger IM, 3744 Fishinger Blvd., Hilliard

Hoof Hearted Brewing, 850 N. 4th St., Columbus

FlipSide, 3945 Easton Station, Columbus

North High Brewing Co., 1288 N. Park St., Columbus, and 56 N. High St., Dublin

Marshall’s Restaurant & Bar, 1105 W. 1st Ave., Grandview Heights

Burger lovers are encouraged to download the Burger Week Passport. And if you get three or more passport stamps this week, you will be entered to win an “Ultimate Grill Out” gift card valued at $250. Download your passport and get more information here.

