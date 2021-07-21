Columbus: 1 Year Old Dead After Domestic Shooting, Father Facing Charges

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

28-year-old William S. Roberts is facing charges after a domestic dispute that resulted in the deadly shooting of his one-year-old child and injuring the child’s mother.

Reports from the police say that the incident happened at Lazelle Road and Worthington Galena Road at approximately 9:26 p.m. on Monday night. The shooting happened inside the home and Roberts then put the child and mother into a car and crashed soon after. Robert’s then reportedly carjacked another vehicle and crashed that car as well.

The one-year-old was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital for treatment before passing. The mother was treated at Riverside Methodist Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Columbus Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers 614-461-8477.

