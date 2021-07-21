Cbus
HomeCbus

Shannon Hardin spoke with Sean Anthony on the Rise in Crime in Columbus

Shannon Hardin spoke with Sean Anthony on the Rise in Crime in Columbus

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Recently I spoke with Shannon Hardin, Columbus City Council President on a variety of topics.

First, we spoke about the rise in crime and what the city is doing to help curve it. Mr. Hardin spoke about Reimagine Safety which is a new initiative that was recently passed by the City Council.

“Council passed a legislative package in July to begin the process of reimagining public safety in Columbus. The three priorities were alternative crisis response, investing in violence prevention, and investing in a better, more accountable division.”

I also asked Shannon about meeting with the new Columbus Police Chief, Elaine Bryant and what the new leadership looks like for the city.  You can listen to Eye On The Community Sunday’s at 6:30 AM, right here on Magic 95.5!

columbus city council , crime , Sean Anthony , Shannon Hardin

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Columbus Police Car
Shannon Hardin spoke with Sean Anthony on the…
 2 hours ago
07.21.21
Photos
Close