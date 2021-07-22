Columbus City Schools Requiring Students to Wear Face Masks to start 2021 School Year in the Fall

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus City Schools announced Thursday that it will require facemasks to be worn at schools and on buses to begin the 2021-22 school year.
The District will follow these guidelines:
- Masks required for all students on buses and in school buildings with or without vaccination
- Masks required for all staff in school buildings and administrative sites with or without vaccination
- Three feet of social distancing between students where practical
- Water fountains will not be used
- School visitors will be restricted to parents/guardians and the District’s student support partners, and visitors will be required to wear masks.
Sports activities, practices, and extracurricular activities, including the marching band and drill team, will resume in accordance with all health and safety guidelines, the district said.
Students will return to the classrooms August 26th
For the full NBC4 story click here
