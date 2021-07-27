According to NBC4i, Walmart announced Tuesday that it will pay for 100% of college tuition and books for employees through its Live Better U education program.
Starting Aug. 16, that fee will be removed for about 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club employees, allowing them to earn college degrees or learn trade skills without taking on additional debt.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Bentonville-based retailer said in a Tuesday release that it is committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in “career-driven training and development.”
Employees are eligible for LBU on their first day at Walmart, the company said, adding that the educational programs are “picked for the future of work.”
The Latest:
- Stacey Morris and Nena Ross Discuss Styling Hair On The Set Of ‘Blackish’ And How The Pandemic Influenced Their Work
- Walmart Announces They Will Pay Employees College Tuition and Books
- Simone Biles Prioritizes Her Mental Health By Withdrawing From Team USA’s Final Competition In The Tokyo Olympics
- Disney Store in Polaris Store Set to Close
- Simone Biles Out of Olympic Gymnastics Competition
- Minneapolis Voters To Decide If City Will Reimagine Public Safety
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 27, 2021: March to End Filibuster — Travel Restrictions Will Not Be Lifted — Robert Parris Moses, Dies at 86
- Disney World Hosting an Online Hiring Event
- J. Lo & Ben Affleck Seemingly Recreate Her “Jenny From The Block” Video While Boo’d Up On A Boat
- DaBaby Tries Clarifying His Rolling Loud Remarks About HIV/AIDS & Gay Men